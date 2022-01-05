Watch now: Heavy snow for some, very cold for all in Nebraska

Quite a bit of variety across Nebraska today as far as snow is concerned. Lexington and areas west along I-80 are under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings. Significant snow is expected to fall, especially during the afternoon hours. Visibility will be greatly reduced and travel should be avoided if possible. The biggest snow totals are expected around the Scottsbluff area, where 6-7" appears most likely.

For Kearney and areas east along I-80, much less snow is anticipated. Kearney has a good chance at seeing 2-3 inches of snow, but nearby Grand Island may only pick up 1 inch. Lincoln will probably only see around 0.25 inches, and it will be a struggle for Omaha to see any snow at all. All snow showers will exit the state by midnight tonight.

While snow amounts will vary considerably, everyone is in for very cold temperatures. Wind chills will already be below zero for most of the day today, but exceptionally cold conditions are expected late tonight and early Thursday morning. "Feels like" temperatures will range from -15 to -30 across the state. Wind chills will likely remain below zero for many into Thursday afternoon as well.