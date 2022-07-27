Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska

A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska in our updated forecast video.

We might be catching a break from the heat for now, but hot temperatures are expected to return. It’s already been a summer for the record books across much of the Northern Hemisphere. What can we expect in the future? Take an in-depth look on this week’s episode of “Across the Sky.”