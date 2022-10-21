Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details in our updated forecast video.
30 photos that show why fall is beautiful in Nebraska
Fort Niobrara
Stream above Fort Falls on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in fall color.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
A stand of quaking aspen grows beneath a cliff along West Ash Creek in the Nebraska National Forest near Crawford.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Trees in autumn
Bedecked in their autumn finery, oaks and sycamores create a magnificent sight at Indian Cave State Park near Shubert in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
View from the scenic overlook on Loop Road at Indian Cave State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Upper Big Cedar Falls
Upper Big Cedar Falls, aka Twin Falls, on land owned by The Nature Conservancy south of Sparks in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
The still water at Grabel Ponds reflects the colors of fall at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Aspen Pond
Aspen Pond in Sioux County with fall colors reflected in water.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Smith Falls State Park
Greg Gass and son Ryan paddle a kayak on the Niobrara River through Smith Falls State Park along with two unidentified canoeists
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Mahoney
White-tailed deer buck against background of fall color at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park in Cass County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Branched Oak
A sailboat moves across the water against the backdrop of fall foliage one evening at Branched Oak State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sunflower
Frost adorns a sunflower along Breakneck Road southeast of Crawford.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Boyer Chute
The bright red, orange and yellow leaves of poison ivy at Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge in Washington County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Missouri River Bluffs church
Brownville Methodist Church in Missouri River Bluffs.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Camping
Camping at Indian Cave State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
A biker rides the cliffs trail at the Nebraska National Forest in Dawes County near Chadron.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
Fall colors stand against the backdrop of buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Niobrara in autumn
Morning finds the Niobrara River below Berry Bridge in Cherry County still under a gray fog, while the rest of the valley sparkles with fall color.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Gifford Point
A silver maple tree at Gifford Point near Bellevue.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nine Mile Prairie
Tallgrass prairie landscape at Nine Mile Prairie.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Arbor Lodge in fall
Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City in Otoe County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave State Park
Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Neale Woods
Fall color at Neale Woods in Douglas County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Lake Minatare
Sunset behind cottonwoods around Lake Minatare.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area
Morning at Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sioux County
Trees show their fall colors along Rimrock Road in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Niobrara River
Niobrara River east of Valentine.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
The forest floor takes on fall color beneath the ponderosa pine trees in the Nebraska National Forest near Chadron.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
A visitor backpacks at Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
