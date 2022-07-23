 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Extreme heat and a chance for severe weather in central and eastern Nebraska Saturday

The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Get everything you need to know in our updated forecast video.

