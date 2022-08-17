A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry Wednesday, but rain chances return to southeast Nebraska Thursday
- Matt Holiner
