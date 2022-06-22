 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska

  • Updated
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

