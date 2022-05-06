 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Dry today, but rain will return to Nebraska Saturday with a chance of severe storms

  • 0

Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast update.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County

Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County

Lincoln got more than 2.5 inches of rain Thursday night and Friday morning, and it could get another inch or more Friday night. Hail, strong winds and even a few tornadoes also are possible.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News