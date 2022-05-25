 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected in our updated forecast video.

Plus, a new episode of "Across the Sky" has been released! On this week’s podcast, the Lee Weather Team discusses the forecast for this summer, weather forecasting in the energy sector, and the growing field of digital meteorology.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News