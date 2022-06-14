 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Cold front brings chance of severe storms back to Nebraska Tuesday evening

A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Get all the details on the cool down and severe threat in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Heat is on the way to Lincoln

Heat is on the way to Lincoln

A heat wave starting this weekend will bring temperatures in the 90s for several days, with the possibility of triple digits on Monday.

