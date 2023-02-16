topical alert top story Watch: Mother Nature dumps on Lincoln, and folks cope Lincoln Journal Star Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 × A snowstorm slammed the southern half of Nebraska. A look at cars stuck on the main roads along with people pushing them out and snowplows trying to keep up with the heavy snow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scenes around Lincoln from Thursday's snowstorm Snow piles on vehicles before their owners clear them off on Thursday in central Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Photo from @KareanJay on Twitter near 20th and Superior streets. Photo from @rymanyost on Twitter."South Lincoln and we have 10 inches so far." Photo from @momma_alison on Twitter near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard."Right now in Lincoln near 84th and Pioneers." Photo from @isodrosotherm on Twitter. "Measured several flat, unobstructed surfaces and we are sitting at an average of about 10.5” near 30th and Van Dorn." A furious snowstorm howls outside on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Wind gusts as strong as 26 mph blow a ripped American flag as a snowstorm howls through Wyuka Cemetery on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Snow is seen accumulating on a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Snow is seen blanketing a car near the state Capitol on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN Journal Star RaMar Dailey shovels snow off the sidewalk on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star A truck covered in snow moves along South 10th Street on a snowy day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Several inches of snow is seen covering up the tire of a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Snow outlines a brick mural on the wall of the F Street Community Center on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Barret Goff clears the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Shoun Hill walks through Tower Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln, where nearly 9 inches of snow fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A road grader clears O Street early on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star The intersection of 14th and O streets in Lincoln is mostly deserted Thursday morning after a heavy snowfall overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Nick Fitzugh works to dig out his car after it become stuck in a snow drift along South 14th street on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star Lincoln received nearly 9 inches of snow early Thursday, closing Lincoln Public Schools and universities in the city. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents awoke to snow-covered streets after a snowstorm stuck the area on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Tables in the Lincoln Community Tower Square are covered in a powdery snow on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A Lincolnite walks through a heavy snow fall near the intersection of South 14th and N streets on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A sign gives caution to an area prone to ice near the Capitol fountains on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Pedestrians trudge through snow at the intersection of South 13th and O streets on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star David Alfonso uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Shelly Beem walks through downtown Lincoln while using a umbrella on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Snowplows work to clear O Street on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Snow yet to be shoveled sits in front of a side doorway of the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A bus is stuck at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Cars covered in snow line the side streets of a downtown neighborhood on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A Park and Go truck pushes snow after a heavy snow on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Pedestrians begin digging out as they trudge through shin-deep snow along a section of South 13th Street on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star David Alfonso uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Barret Goff clears snow from the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A small snow man with a Pepsi cup for a hat stands guard outside the Nebraska Union on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Adam Duffy slides on his back while playing on a small mound of snow with his friends outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Adam Duffy slides belly first after his hat while playing on a small mound of snow outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Jake Nichols hurdles a small mound of snow while having fun with his friends outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Kaitlyn Duffy rolls down a small snow mound as Franklin, a 10-month-old sheepadoodle, attempts to follow in front of the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Cars traverse snowy roads during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Quan Do scrapes snow off of his car after a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Snow rests on a railroad track during a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star A car mostly covered with snow drives on Charleston Street during a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Riley Masten (left) shovels snow off of a sidewalk along Charleston Street Thursday as Jenna Rogers directs where to shovel after a winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow on Lincoln. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star A cat climbs a tree to avoid heavy snowfall during a winter storm on Thursday. The tree has a hole where the cat burrows into to get away from the cold. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Eli Erhart, 12, picks up air while sledding at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star A sign hangs from a house covered in snow during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Eagle man, 76, treated for hypothermia after crashing into creek east of Lincoln Lincoln gets slammed with most snow in 2 years Winter storm dumps snow on Omaha Thursday morning