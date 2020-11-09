Warm weather skids to halt, winter weather advisory posted

The warmest-ever start to November came to an abrupt end Monday.

A cold front that caused winter conditions in western Nebraska Monday morning hit Lincoln over the noon hour, plunging the temperature by more than 20 degrees in one hour.

At 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Airport, it was 68 degrees. By noon, it was 47, and temperatures continued to drop, with the 3 p.m. temperature at 38 degrees.

The cold front was expected to bring some winter weather on Tuesday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for several counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster.

As much as 2-4 inches of snow could fall in northeast Nebraska, according to the weather service. The bigger threat for Lincoln and areas in southeastern Nebraska is ice. The weather service said rain could change to freezing rain overnight, with up to 0.1 inches of ice accumulating in the Lincoln area.

Freezing rain and some snow could continue into Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, as the high is forecast to reach only 32.