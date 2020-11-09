 Skip to main content
Warm weather skids to halt, winter weather advisory posted
Warm weather skids to halt, winter weather advisory posted

Rushville weather, 11.10.20

Snow covered mostly grassy areas of the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday morning, including near Rushville.

 Nebraska Department of Transportation

The warmest-ever start to November came to an abrupt end Monday.

A cold front that caused winter conditions in western Nebraska Monday morning hit Lincoln over the noon hour, plunging the temperature by more than 20 degrees in one hour.

At 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Airport, it was 68 degrees. By noon, it was 47, and temperatures continued to drop, with the 3 p.m. temperature at 38 degrees.

The cold front was expected to bring some winter weather on Tuesday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for several counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster.

As much as 2-4 inches of snow could fall in northeast Nebraska, according to the weather service. The bigger threat for Lincoln and areas in southeastern Nebraska is ice. The weather service said rain could change to freezing rain overnight, with up to 0.1 inches of ice accumulating in the Lincoln area.

Freezing rain and some snow could continue into Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, as the high is forecast to reach only 32.

The winter blast will only last for a day, as temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms by the middle of the week. Highs in the upper-40s to mid-50s are forecast from Wednesday-Sunday in Lincoln. Average highs this time of year are in the low-50s.

Last week marked the first time ever that the high in Lincoln reached 70 degrees seven days in a row in November. The previous high was five, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Husker News