Very warm Monday in southeast Nebraska, but getting even hotter for Tuesday

We're waking up to some fog in southeastern Nebraska early Monday morning, particularly in more rural locations. All the fog will be gone by 10 a.m. and mostly sunny skies will become sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb today. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but because of the very high humidity, feels like temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. All of this is of course above normal for mid-September, when we should be seeing high temperatures in the upper 70s in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. Look for breezy conditions as well this afternoon with wind gusts reaching around 20 mph.

Clear skies expected for Monday night with winds staying around 10 mph. The unseasonably warm conditions will continue. Low temperatures will only reach the low 70s in most locations. Normal for this time of year are temperatures in the low to mid 50s! Unlike last night, no fog is expected to form.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Tuesday under sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 90s in much of southeastern Nebraska. This will put us near record territory. Most locations in the area have record highs in the upper 90s for September 20. Once again, the humidity will make it feel hotter than the thermometers indicate. The heat index will likely top out near 100 degrees for many Tuesday afternoon. An afternoon breeze will help with wind gusts once again reaching around 20 mph.

Relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday with our next cold front. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are only expected to reach the low 70s. Rain will return to southeast Nebraska as well. A few showers are possible as early as Tuesday night, but the better chance will occur during the day Wednesday. Some may still miss out, but isolated showers and storms are in the forecast.