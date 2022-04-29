 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Severe weather threat ends for Lincoln and Lancaster County, rain continues

9:35 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for northern and eastern Lancaster County. It appears the county got lucky, as the most intense parts of these storms stayed just to our north and east. Ping pong ball size hail was reported in Louisville in Cass County.

Light to moderate rain continues, particularly in the northern part of Lancaster County. Scattered showers and weak storms will likely persist for a few more hours, but no more severe storms are anticipated.

8:55 p.m. Update: The strongest storms are north and east of Lincoln right now, but lots of rain is coming down. A severe thunderstorm continues to scrape eastern Lancaster County. No damage reported yet, but wind gusts up to 70 mph and half dollar size hail are still possible. Remain indoors until this storm clears the area.

8:15 p.m. Update: Two separate severe warned storms are approaching and working over Lancaster County from the south and west. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

