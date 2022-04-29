Update: Severe thunderstorm warning continues for eastern Lancaster County

8:55 p.m. Update: The strongest storms are north and east of Lincoln right now, but lots of rain is coming down. A severe thunderstorm continues to scrape eastern Lancaster County. No damage reported yet, but wind gusts up to 70 mph and half dollar size hail are still possible. Remain indoors until this storm clears the area.

8:15 p.m. Update: Two separate severe warned storms are approaching and working over Lancaster County from the south and west. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

