 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Lincoln

  • 0
radar2

3:50 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled early. The storm is already starting to weaken. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and up to pea size hail are still possible across Lincoln and Lancaster County until about 5 p.m., but the threat for damaging wind and hail has come to an end.

radar1

3:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lincoln until 4:15 p.m. Friday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News