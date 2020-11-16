Unseasonably warm weather on tap in Lincoln this week — and possibly next

The weather this week is going to make it hard to remember that Thanksgiving is only 10 days away.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures that will be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Monday's high is forecast to reach 62 in Lincoln, while Tuesday's high should be in the upper 50s.
The real warmup will come later in the week, with the weather service forecasting highs of 67 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and 62 on Friday. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 40s.
Temperatures for the weekend will drop back to near normal, and there is a slight chance for rain.
November has already been much warmer than normal, with the high temperature above average on 11 of 15 days, including a stretch of seven straight days from Nov. 2-8 when the high was 70 or higher.
The average temperature was about 4 degrees above normal for the first half of the month, making it the warmest start to November since 2016.
The long-range forecast also calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures into next week and possibly through the end of the month.
Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said in a Monday morning Twitter post that highs next week could be 5-10 degrees above normal, with temperatures on Thanksgiving reaching the mid- to upper-50s.
Most importantly, Dewey said, there is no chance of snow in the forecast for the next two weeks.
"Get outside as much as you can," he tweeted. "Winter will eventually arrive, keeping us inside."
Photos: First snow of the season in Lincoln
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!