 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unseasonably warm weather on tap in Lincoln this week — and possibly next
View Comments
editor's pick

Unseasonably warm weather on tap in Lincoln this week — and possibly next

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall trails

The forecast calls for several days this week with high temperatures in the 60s, which could make perfect conditions for hitting the trails.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The weather this week is going to make it hard to remember that Thanksgiving is only 10 days away.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures that will be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday's high is forecast to reach 62 in Lincoln, while Tuesday's high should be in the upper 50s.

The real warmup will come later in the week, with the weather service forecasting highs of 67 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and 62 on Friday. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 40s.

Temperatures for the weekend will drop back to near normal, and there is a slight chance for rain.

November has already been much warmer than normal, with the high temperature above average on 11 of 15 days, including a stretch of seven straight days from Nov. 2-8 when the high was 70 or higher.

Lincoln saw one of its coldest Octobers ever

The average temperature was about 4 degrees above normal for the first half of the month, making it the warmest start to November since 2016.

The long-range forecast also calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures into next week and possibly through the end of the month.

Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said in a Monday morning Twitter post that highs next week could be 5-10 degrees above normal, with temperatures on Thanksgiving reaching the mid- to upper-50s.

17 more Nebraska counties named disaster areas

Most importantly, Dewey said, there is no chance of snow in the forecast for the next two weeks.

"Get outside as much as you can," he tweeted. "Winter will eventually arrive, keeping us inside."

Lincoln gets mostly rain from winter storm
Warm weather skids to halt, winter weather advisory posted

Photos: First snow of the season in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News