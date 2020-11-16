Unseasonably warm weather on tap in Lincoln this week — and possibly next

The weather this week is going to make it hard to remember that Thanksgiving is only 10 days away.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures that will be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday's high is forecast to reach 62 in Lincoln, while Tuesday's high should be in the upper 50s.

The real warmup will come later in the week, with the weather service forecasting highs of 67 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and 62 on Friday. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 40s.

Temperatures for the weekend will drop back to near normal, and there is a slight chance for rain.

November has already been much warmer than normal, with the high temperature above average on 11 of 15 days, including a stretch of seven straight days from Nov. 2-8 when the high was 70 or higher.

The average temperature was about 4 degrees above normal for the first half of the month, making it the warmest start to November since 2016.

The long-range forecast also calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures into next week and possibly through the end of the month.