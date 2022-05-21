Unseasonably cold night expected across Nebraska

After a chilly Saturday, winter's return will continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Saturday night. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the far western part of Nebraska to the upper 30s in the east. Most locations will be about five degrees shy of record lows and about 15 degrees below normal for late May. Dry conditions are expected tonight and winds will be light, so fortunately no wind chill factor to worry about.

A Freeze Warning has been issued in locations where temperatures will be in the low 30s and colder. A Frost Advisory has been issued for locations where low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Both are in effect from late Saturday night until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Only the southeastern corner of Nebraska is not included. In the warning and and advisory areas, sensitive outdoor plants that may have been planted this spring should be covered or brought indoors to prevent them from dying.

For Sunday, high temperatures will range from the low 60s in western Nebraska to the upper 60s in the east. Warmer than Saturday, but still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the eastern and central part of the state, but mostly cloudy in the Nebraska Panhandle where isolated showers are expected pop up in the afternoon. Not much wind in most of the state, but it will be breezy in the Panhandle as well.

Low temperatures Sunday night will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday night, ranging from around 40 degrees in western Nebraska to 50 degrees in the east. Outdoor plants can be safely uncovered or brought back outside.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

