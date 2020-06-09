Twisters reported across southern Nebraska; high winds to persist overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A downpour Tuesday evening dropped heavy rain in the Lincoln area — as much as 1 inch in 30 minutes — while those living along the Kansas border dodged tornadoes packed into an intense weather system.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain reached the Lincoln area around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the first day this month where temperatures did not reach 90 degrees at the Lincoln Airport.

But the dramatic temperature change, as promised, came packaged with storms that reached severe levels across the region.

Spotters reported a tornado near Reynolds at 5:50 p.m., and ensuing tornado warnings covered portions of Thayer, Jefferson, Saline, Gage and Pawnee counties throughout Tuesday evening.

Trees were toppled in Fairbury around 6 o'clock and a series of power lines were reported down near Table Rock at 7:25.

Hail the size of half dollars was reported in Pawnee City.

There were no immediate reports of extensive damage or injuries associated with the storms.

The weather threat, however, did not completely diminish as rains moved out. High winds were to persist through the overnight hours, threatening to down trees where rain had saturated the ground and cause power issues.