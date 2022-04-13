 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Tuesday storm produced one confirmed tornado near Seward

  • Updated
  • 0
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 4.12

The sky turns dark as storms approach Haymarket Park during Tuesday's Nebraska-Kansas game.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Lincoln and the rest of eastern Nebraska came through Tuesday night's storms relatively unscathed.

There was one tornado confirmed in Nebraska, a short-lived twister that a storm spotter caught on video a couple of miles southwest of Goehner in Seward County.

Lincoln officials urge water conservation as dry summer looms
Watch now: Arapahoe fire chief reflects on massive wildfire still burning in south-central Nebraska

"There was a very brief touchdown not associated with any damage," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

DeWald said that there was very little damage overall from the storm, which led to two tornado warnings in Lancaster County. There were reports of hail up to 1 inch in diameter, some downed trees and a few sporadic power outages, he said.

Tornado warnings were also posted for the Fort Calhoun area north of Omaha and in Nemaha County, but there were no confirmed touchdowns.

All counties in Southeast Nebraska were included in a severe thunderstorm warning at some point Tuesday afternoon and evening.

People are also reading…

"By and large, I'd say we probably got by without significant damage," DeWald said.

Lincoln Electric System reported on Twitter that 284 of its customers experienced storm-related power outages, and all of them had their power restored before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Norris Public Power District had a few hundred outages, but only two customers were still without power Wednesday afternoon.

The strong storms were sparked by a fast-moving cold front that met up with extremely warm air in eastern Nebraska.

Lincoln hit 91 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 86. Other cities that set record highs included Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island and Hastings, which all topped 90 degrees.

All of those cities also dropped to freezing or below Wednesday morning, with Hastings and Grand Island seeing 66-degree differences between their Tuesday high and their Wednesday low.

Unfortunately, the storms did not produce much rain in areas that could desperately use it. Lincoln's official total was 0.32 inches, while Omaha received 0.44 inches.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News