Tuesday storm produced one confirmed tornado near Seward

Lincoln and the rest of eastern Nebraska came through Tuesday night's storms relatively unscathed.

There was one tornado confirmed in Nebraska, a short-lived twister that a storm spotter caught on video a couple of miles southwest of Goehner in Seward County.

"There was a very brief touchdown not associated with any damage," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

DeWald said that there was very little damage overall from the storm, which led to two tornado warnings in Lancaster County. There were reports of hail up to 1 inch in diameter, some downed trees and a few sporadic power outages, he said.

Tornado warnings were also posted for the Fort Calhoun area north of Omaha and in Nemaha County, but there were no confirmed touchdowns.

All counties in Southeast Nebraska were included in a severe thunderstorm warning at some point Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"By and large, I'd say we probably got by without significant damage," DeWald said.

Lincoln Electric System reported on Twitter that 284 of its customers experienced storm-related power outages, and all of them had their power restored before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Norris Public Power District had a few hundred outages, but only two customers were still without power Wednesday afternoon.

The strong storms were sparked by a fast-moving cold front that met up with extremely warm air in eastern Nebraska.

Lincoln hit 91 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 86. Other cities that set record highs included Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island and Hastings, which all topped 90 degrees.

All of those cities also dropped to freezing or below Wednesday morning, with Hastings and Grand Island seeing 66-degree differences between their Tuesday high and their Wednesday low.

Unfortunately, the storms did not produce much rain in areas that could desperately use it. Lincoln's official total was 0.32 inches, while Omaha received 0.44 inches.

