Tornado watch issued for Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A powerful storm system converging on the Lincoln area on Tuesday could pack heavy rain, large hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes.

A torondo watch, issued Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service, goes until 10 p.m. and covers Lancaster County and about 20 other counties in Southeast Nebraska, as well as several counties in Kansas and two in Iowa.

The weather service said tornadoes are possible ahead of a frontal boundary as it tracks east.

The tornado watch is in addition to a flash flood watch and a high wind warning that cover Lincoln and other areas of eastern Nebraska.

The weather service said sustained winds of 20-30 mph are likely, with gusts as high as 60-65 mph extending overnight.

Wind gusts that high could blow down trees and power lines and make travel difficult for both lightweight vehicles and high-profile ones such as semi-tractor trailers.

High winds already were causing trouble in western and central Nebraska Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that eastbound Interstate 80 was closed near Maxwell because winds blew over a semi truck. The interstate reopened at about 1:30 p.m.