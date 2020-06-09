You are the owner of this article.
Tornado watch issued for Lincoln
A powerful storm system converging on the Lincoln area on Tuesday could pack heavy rain, large hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes.

A torondo watch, issued Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service, goes until 10 p.m. and covers Lancaster County and about 20 other counties in Southeast Nebraska, as well as several counties in Kansas and two in Iowa.

The weather service said tornadoes are possible ahead of a frontal boundary as it tracks east.

The tornado watch is in addition to a flash flood watch and a high wind warning that cover Lincoln and other areas of eastern Nebraska.

The weather service said sustained winds of 20-30 mph are likely, with gusts as high as 60-65 mph extending overnight.

Wind gusts that high could blow down trees and power lines and make travel difficult for both lightweight vehicles and high-profile ones such as semi-tractor trailers.

High winds already were causing trouble in western and central Nebraska Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that eastbound Interstate 80 was closed near Maxwell because winds blew over a semi truck. The interstate reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

Severe storms possible for Lincoln Tuesday night

Lincoln is on the northern edge of an area of "enhanced risk" for severe storms, with higher-than-normal chances of hail, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes

Farther east, Missouri and Iowa are seeing heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

At some point, the storm moving across Nebraska from the west is expected to merge with Cristobal, which could cause it to intensify later in the day, the weather service said.

