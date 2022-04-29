Tornado watch issued for Lancaster County

Strong storms are again in the forecast for Friday night, and they could be even worse than the ones Thursday night that dropped heavy rain and hail in some areas.

A tornado watch was issued Friday afternoon for Lancaster County and several other counties in southeast Nebraska until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are likely in the area as is the possibility of hail up to "apple size."

Lincoln is right on the edge of an area of moderate risk of severe weather covering the southwestern half of Lancaster County, which is the fourth-highest level on a five-point scale.

The National Weather Service said severe storms are likely between 6 and 11 p.m., mainly south of a line stretching from Albion to Sioux City, with the 8-9 p.m. time frame most likely.

The weather service said Lincoln has a 10% chance of a tornado occurring within 25 miles, while some areas of Southeast Nebraska have a 15% chance.

The chance of large hail in Lincoln is about 30%, while the chance of high winds, up to 75 mph, is about 45%.

The threat of severe weather led to the cancellation of a Charles Herbster campaign event at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood at which former President Donald Trump scheduled to speak.

Storms are expected to start in central Nebraska and move east. The weather service also issued a tornado watch covering about two dozen counties in central and south-central Nebraska, stretching as far east as York County.

Strong storms hit Lincoln Thursday night, officially dropping more than 2.5 inches of rain. That's nearly as much rain as had fallen since the beginning of the year. There also were widespread reports of pea- to marble-sized hail.

Thursday night's storms were very hit and miss, with some areas receiving extreme amounts of rain, while areas nearby received very little.

Thursday night into Friday, heavy rains caused flooding north of Columbus, leading to the evacuation of Platte Center and closing a major north-south route, U.S. 81.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said Friday morning that the area received more than 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Just north of Columbus, 5½ inches was recorded.

"The storm just sat there and churned for about an hour," Hofbauer said.

Two to three feet of water streamed down Platte Center's main street overnight but was receding by midmorning. Two creeks, the Elm and Shell, meet in Platte Center, which makes the town flood-prone, he said. Townspeople sandbagged overnight and had started cleanup by Friday morning, he said. About 330 people live in the town.

Despite the 4-7 inches of rain in areas of northern Platte County and southern Madison County, the official monitoring station in Columbus reported only 0.68 inches of rain and the one in Norfolk recorded no measurable rain.

While Lincoln got more than 2.5 inches of rain, York only got about half an inch and Omaha officially recorded only 0.23 inches.

The weather service said there is a higher threat for hail and high winds Friday than heavy rain, although some areas of northeast Nebraska could see 2 inches or more.

There's a possibility of more rain on Saturday, with much cooler temperatures and increased winds. Lincoln's high is only supposed to reach the upper 50s, and the weather service said winds could gust to 50 miles per hour or more.

Sunday is supposed to be drier and slightly warmer, with a high near 65. The chance for storms returns Monday, however, as do cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s forecast through Thursday.

The Omaha World-Herald also contributed to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

