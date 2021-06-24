Tornado watch issued for areas of southeast Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska were bracing for the potential of another round of severe weather Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for nine counties in southeast Nebraska, including Gage and Otoe counties, until 10 p.m. The watch also covers more than a dozen counties in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Lancaster County is not included in the watch.

The weather service said tornadoes are most likely to develop south of a line stretching from Fairbury to Lincoln to Red Oak, Iowa.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the weather service said hail as large as apples and wind gusts exceeding 75 mph are possible.

Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties also are in a flash flood watch until Saturday morning, with the weather service saying "repeated bouts" of heavy rain are possible Thursday night into Friday night across the area.

The threat of severe weather comes after storms early Thursday morning caused damage and led to power outages in several areas north of Interstate 80. Lincoln got more than an inch of rain and had a few sporadic power outages.

The weather service said areas north of I-80 could again see strong storms, with hail as the main threat.

