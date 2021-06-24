Tornado warnings issued for parts of Southeast Nebraska

Tornado warnings were issued for several areas of Southeast Nebraska on Thursday evening as thunderstorms moved through the region.

At about 6:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, moving northeast at 20 mph. A second area of rotation capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem. The storm prompted a tornado warning in Richardson County, the second tornado warning of the night after a warning was issued earlier in Otoe County.

The weather service has also issued a tornado watch for nine counties in southeast Nebraska, including Gage and Otoe counties, until 10 p.m. The watch also covers more than a dozen counties in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Lancaster County is not included in the tornado watch, but a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a western portion of the county at about 6 p.m.

The weather service said tornadoes are most likely to develop south of a line stretching from Fairbury to Lincoln to Red Oak, Iowa.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the weather service said hail as large as apples and wind gusts exceeding 75 mph are possible in some areas.