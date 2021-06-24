Tornado warning issued for portion of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Richardson County in Southeast Nebraska until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
At about 6:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, moving northeast at 20 mph. A second area of rotation capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem.
The weather service has also issued a tornado watch for nine counties in southeast Nebraska, including Gage and Otoe counties, until 10 p.m. The watch also covers more than a dozen counties in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Lancaster County is not included in the tornado watch, but a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a western portion of the county at about 6 p.m. That warning goes until 6:45 p.m., and the weather service said the storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.
The weather service said tornadoes are most likely to develop south of a line stretching from Fairbury to Lincoln to Red Oak, Iowa.
In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the weather service said hail as large as apples and wind gusts exceeding 75 mph are possible in some areas.
Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties also are in a flash flood watch until Saturday morning, with the weather service saying "repeated bouts" of heavy rain are possible Thursday night into Friday night across the area.
The threat of severe weather comes after storms early Thursday morning caused damage and led to power outages in several areas north of Interstate 80. Lincoln got more than an inch of rain and had a few sporadic power outages.
The weather service said areas north of I-80 could again see strong storms, with hail as the main threat.
12 of the deadliest disasters in Nebraska history
The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888, 235 deaths
Easter tornado of 1913, 103 deaths
Republican River Flood of 1935, 94 deaths
Floods of 1950, 25 deaths
Blizzard of 1949, 20+ deaths
1976 Fremont hotel explosion, 20 deaths
1913 Yutan tornado, 20 deaths
Dewey hotel fire of 1913, 20 deaths
1947 Republican River flood, 13 deaths
1913 Berlin tornado, 12 deaths
Millard hotel fire of 1933, 7 deaths
1930s Dust Bowl, deaths estimated in the thousands
Video: Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.