Tornado warning issued for portion of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Richardson County in Southeast Nebraska until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

At about 6:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, moving northeast at 20 mph. A second area of rotation capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem.

The weather service has also issued a tornado watch for nine counties in southeast Nebraska, including Gage and Otoe counties, until 10 p.m. The watch also covers more than a dozen counties in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Lancaster County is not included in the tornado watch, but a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a western portion of the county at about 6 p.m. That warning goes until 6:45 p.m., and the weather service said the storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

The weather service said tornadoes are most likely to develop south of a line stretching from Fairbury to Lincoln to Red Oak, Iowa.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the weather service said hail as large as apples and wind gusts exceeding 75 mph are possible in some areas.