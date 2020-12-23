Three killed in Interstate 80 crash as storm packs whiteout conditions across Nebraska

A blizzard whipped across Nebraska on Wednesday, spawning a series of crashes, including one on Interstate 80 that killed three people.
The crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful winter storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions just two days before Christmas.
By 5 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to 140 weather-related incidents statewide, including more than 40 crashes.
"Travel is not advised in blizzard conditions," the Patrol said.
The snow and wind reduced visibility across a wide swath of the state, including the Lincoln area. Near Cody, in north-central Nebraska, a local grocery store employee estimated snowfall at 4 inches.
"You could hardly see across the street," said Sharon Tolliver, noting that visibility was slowly improving by late afternoon.
Improvement was still hours away in eastern Nebraska, where just after 4 p.m., westbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Mahoney State Park and the Waverly interchange for a short time following a crash.
Earlier, I-80 was closed between York and Kearney because of several crashes involving multiple vehicles. Other crashes shut down major highways, including U.S. 30 and U.S. 34 in and out of Grand Island and U.S. 81 north of Norfolk.
In the fatality crash on I-80, the driver of an eastbound GMC Yukon lost control, crossed the median and hit a westbound semi, the Patrol said.
The male driver of the Yukon, along with an adult female and juvenile in the SUV, died at the scene. Two juvenile passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital in North Platte.
Their identities have not been released.
In Lincoln, light snow arrived at mid-morning, contributing to an increasing number of crashes on city streets.
The winter weather arrived a day after Lincoln reached 63 degrees. On Wednesday, Lincoln was included in a winter storm warning, with blizzard warnings posted for areas to the north and west.
By Wednesday afternoon, Kilgore saw 5 inches of snow and Verdigre reported 3-4 inches with blizzard conditions.
Mike Walton, owner of the Bohemian One Stop in Verdigre, said he told his afternoon help to stay home because of the roads.
"It's just going to blow and drift all night," he said.
Ord reported a wind gust of 76 mph, with strong winds observed from border to border, including 70 mph gusts in McCook, 68 mph in Valentine, 67 mph in North Platte, 62 mph in Sidney and 60 mph in Norfolk.
At 4 p.m. in Lincoln, the airport reported a temperature of 21 degrees with a 49 mph wind gust. The temperature tumbled from 54 degrees at 1 a.m.
The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were out applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. They were joined by 20 plow crews as snow accumulated.
Forecasters said skies will clear by Thursday morning, but the high temperature on Christmas Eve will hold near 23 in Lincoln. That means any snow that fell Wednesday should stick around until Christmas Day. However, it won't stay for long. The forecast high for Friday is 44, followed by temperatures in the mid-40s Saturday.
Libby Seline contributed to this report.
