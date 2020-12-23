Three killed in Interstate 80 crash as storm packs whiteout conditions across Nebraska

A blizzard whipped across Nebraska on Wednesday, spawning a series of crashes, including one on Interstate 80 that killed three people.

The crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful winter storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions just two days before Christmas.

By 5 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to 140 weather-related incidents statewide, including more than 40 crashes.

"Travel is not advised in blizzard conditions," the Patrol said.

The snow and wind reduced visibility across a wide swath of the state, including the Lincoln area. Near Cody, in north-central Nebraska, a local grocery store employee estimated snowfall at 4 inches.

"You could hardly see across the street," said Sharon Tolliver, noting that visibility was slowly improving by late afternoon.

Improvement was still hours away in eastern Nebraska, where just after 4 p.m., westbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Mahoney State Park and the Waverly interchange for a short time following a crash.