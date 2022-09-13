Sunny and very warm Tuesday; when will rain return to southeast Nebraska?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures in southeast Nebraska Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Just a light breeze expected in the afternoon with gusts around 15 mph.

Nebraska High Temps

Clear skies are expected for much of Tuesday night as well, but a few clouds will stream in late. Low temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.

Nebraska Low Temps

Temperatures will climb a little more on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s in most locations. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will also get windy in the afternoon with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph.

Nebraska High Temps Tomorrow

Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but most will probably stay dry. The better chance of rain looks like Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms are currently forecast, especially after midnight.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

