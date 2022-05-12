Strong thunderstorm continues moving over Lincoln, quarter size hail reported

7:55 p.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue across Lincoln. Many reports have come in of dime, penny, and quarter size hail. Winds continue to gust around 50 mph. No warning is in effect, but this is still an intense storm. Remain indoors until it passes.

7:40 p.m. Update: A strong thunderstorm is moving over the Lincoln area. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to penny size hail are occurring. This storm has caused tree damage and power outages in southern Lancaster County. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

