 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Strong thunderstorm continues moving over Lincoln, quarter size hail reported

  • Updated
  • 0
radar 2

7:55 p.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue across Lincoln. Many reports have come in of dime, penny, and quarter size hail. Winds continue to gust around 50 mph. No warning is in effect, but this is still an intense storm. Remain indoors until it passes.

radar 1

7:40 p.m. Update: A strong thunderstorm is moving over the Lincoln area. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to penny size hail are occurring. This storm has caused tree damage and power outages in southern Lancaster County. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News