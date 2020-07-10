Strong storms possible again tonight in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With trees still down around the city from Wednesday night's storm, another round could be in the forecast tonight.

Lincoln is again in an area that has a "slight" risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency says storms are likely to form near the South Dakota border sometime after 6 p.m. and work their way south, with the best chance for severe weather before 4 a.m.

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour, ping-pong ball-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are possible across a wide swath of eastern Nebraska.

Wednesday night's storm produced winds as high as 67 miles an hour in Lincoln and 81 mph west of Malcolm. That led to extensive tree damage around the city and power outages that affected as many as 6,000 people.

