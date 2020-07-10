You are the owner of this article.
Strong storms possible again tonight in Lincoln
Tree

A large tree in central Lincoln split in half, resting on a house and a truck, after a storm overnight Wednesday. More strong storms are possible Friday night.

 ANDY RINGSMUTH, courtesy photo

With trees still down around the city from Wednesday night's storm, another round could be in the forecast tonight.

Lincoln is again in an area that has a "slight" risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency says storms are likely to form near the South Dakota border sometime after 6 p.m. and work their way south, with the best chance for severe weather before 4 a.m.

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour, ping-pong ball-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are possible across a wide swath of eastern Nebraska.

Wednesday night's storm produced winds as high as 67 miles an hour in Lincoln and 81 mph west of Malcolm. That led to extensive tree damage around the city and power outages that affected as many as 6,000 people.

Overnight storms topple trees, damage outbuildings
June was one of hottest on record in Lincoln

Photos: Damage from Wednesday night storm in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

