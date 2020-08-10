Strong storm blows through Lincoln, leaves 2,500 without power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outflow from a complex of severe thunderstorms in northwest Iowa swept through through the Lincoln area, causing power outages and wind damage on Monday morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of Lincoln at 9:25 a.m. but was canceled about 15 minutes later.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible and could cause damage to tree limbs and roofs. A wind gust of 62 mph was recorded at the Lincoln Airport at 9:15 a.m.

As of 9:40 a.m., Lincoln Electric System reported about 2,500 people without power, most of them in north Lincoln.

There was a report of tree limbs down and blocking streets south of 48th and O streets.

By 9:55 a.m., the line of gusty winds had advanced into Gage County.

Earlier, there were numerous reports of downed trees and power outages in the Omaha area.

The weather service said it had several reports of wind gusts anywhere from 55-70 mph in eastern Nebraska. The worst conditions occurred in the Omaha metro area and to the north and east of it.