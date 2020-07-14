You are the owner of this article.
Storms, then heat, on tap for Lincoln
Storms, then heat, on tap for Lincoln

This weekend will bring good pool weather, with the high forecast to be near 100 on Saturday.

 Journal Star file photo

First, storms. Then, heat.

That sums up the forecast for the Lincoln area over the next few days.

The National Weather Service said Southeast Nebraska could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the greatest chance south of Lincoln. The storms could include heavy rain, winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail in some spots.

Lincoln has a 60% chance of rain, according to the weather service, with rainfall amounts not likely to exceed half an inch.

Thanks to a cold front that will usher in the storms, Wednesday will be unseasonably cool, with the high temperature expected to reach only 81 degrees in Lincoln. That will be short-lived, however.

The weather service forecasts a near-normal high of 88 on Thursday before a heat wave that's likely to bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

The forecast for Friday is a high of 94, with the heat index potentially reaching 100 degrees. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 99, which would be the warmest day of the year, and a heat index as high as 108. Sunday's high is predicted to be 97.

If the actual temperature hits 100 degrees this weekend, it would be the first time in more than two years in Lincoln. The last triple-digit temperature in Lincoln was on June 15, 2018.

The long-range forecast from the weather service gives Lincoln a 70-80% chance of higher-than-normal temperatures over the next two weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

