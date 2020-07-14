Storms, then heat, on tap for Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First, storms. Then, heat.

That sums up the forecast for the Lincoln area over the next few days.

The National Weather Service said Southeast Nebraska could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the greatest chance south of Lincoln. The storms could include heavy rain, winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail in some spots.

Lincoln has a 60% chance of rain, according to the weather service, with rainfall amounts not likely to exceed half an inch.

Thanks to a cold front that will usher in the storms, Wednesday will be unseasonably cool, with the high temperature expected to reach only 81 degrees in Lincoln. That will be short-lived, however.

The weather service forecasts a near-normal high of 88 on Thursday before a heat wave that's likely to bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

The forecast for Friday is a high of 94, with the heat index potentially reaching 100 degrees. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 99, which would be the warmest day of the year, and a heat index as high as 108. Sunday's high is predicted to be 97.