Storms cause damage, power outages in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska

A line of storms moved through Southeast Nebraska late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, downing trees and causing power outages.

In Lincoln, nearly 1,750 people in an area stretching from 20th Street, 33rd Street, Van Dorn Street and Nebraska 2 were without power for about an hour overnight after a large tree limb fell onto overhead power lines.

The city received 0.31 inches of rain, but high winds were the bigger concern, bringing down tree limbs all over the city. A gust of 69 miles an hour was recorded at the Lincoln Airport.

A wind gust of 79 miles per hour was recorded at the airport in York, which seemed to be one of the more hard-hit areas.

Numerous downed trees caused power outages and damage to at least one car in the city about 45 miles west of Lincoln.

Mark Becker, public information officer for the Nebraska Public Power District, told the York News-Times that there were nearly 1,700 customers in York County who lost power after 10 p.m. Wednesday due to trees falling on power lines. NPPD was able to restore power to all but about 80 customers by 3 a.m.

According to the NPPD Twitter account, there also were power outages affecting nearly 700 people in Milford.