Storm knocks out power to thousands in Lincoln

A late-season thunderstorm rolled through Lincoln and surrounding areas Sunday night, bringing high winds that downed trees and left thousands without power.

The winds started hitting Lincoln after 9 p.m., knocking out power around the city. By about 11 p.m., Lincoln Electric System reported on its website that more than 12,000 people were without power. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and LES crews were busy late into the night responding to calls of wires down.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said there was some minor wind damage in the county and at least one small fire sparked by downed power wires but nothing serious. He also said a vehicle hit a downed tree, but the driver was not injured.

The Lincoln Airport recorded a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust Sunday night. By 9 a.m. Monday morning, power had been restored to all but about 400 LES customers. The utility said in a tweet that the homes still without power were impacted by tree limbs and would require continued work by several crews to get power restored.

Lincoln Public Schools said in a message sent to parents that it was "aware of some internet connectivity issues across the city associated with power outages from last night’s storms."