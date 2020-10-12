Storm knocks out power to thousands in Lincoln

A late-season thunderstorm rolled through Lincoln and surrounding areas Sunday night, bringing high winds that downed trees and left thousands without power.
The winds started hitting Lincoln after 9 p.m., knocking out power around the city. By about 11 p.m., Lincoln Electric System reported on its website that more than 12,000 people were without power. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and LES crews were busy late into the night responding to calls of wires down.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said there was some minor wind damage in the county and at least one small fire sparked by downed power wires but nothing serious. He also said a vehicle hit a downed tree, but the driver was not injured.
The Lincoln Airport recorded a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust Sunday night. By 9 a.m. Monday morning, power had been restored to all but about 400 LES customers. The utility said in a tweet that the homes still without power were impacted by tree limbs and would require continued work by several crews to get power restored.
Lincoln Public Schools said in a message sent to parents that it was "aware of some internet connectivity issues across the city associated with power outages from last night’s storms."
The message said only some schools were affected and LPS's Computing Services department was working on resoling the problem as quickly as possible.
Several hundred Norris Public Power District customers also lost power across its Southeast Nebraska footprint, but by 8 a.m., only about 300 customers were still without power.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at the Lincoln Airport of 69 miles per hour at 10 p.m. Sunday.
Wind was the primary threat in the storms in and around Lincoln, which dropped only 0.2 inches of rain at the Lincoln Airport.
Farther north, the storm brought damaging hail. The weather service said on its Twitter account that hail as large as baseball-sized was reported Sunday night in Madison County.
PhotoFiles: Nebraska tornadoes through history
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!