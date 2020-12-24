State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80

A Colorado couple and a 4-year-old girl have been identified as the victims of a snow-related fatality a day earlier on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

Edgar Navarro, 24, and Idayalid Bautista, 25, of Westminster, and Navarro's daughter, Alexa, 4, all died at the scene, Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

Bautista's 3-year-old and 11-month-old daughters were taken to the hospital in North Platte for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Thomas said they since have been taken to a Denver hospital.

The crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday west of North Platte as the powerful winter storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions just two days before Christmas.

Thomas said Navarro was driving an eastbound GMC Yukon that lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes, where it was struck by a semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash caused the closure of Interstate 80 for about three hours.

