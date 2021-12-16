Some still without power in Lincoln, other areas

There were still some scattered power outages Thursday morning after unusual weather a day earlier brought high winds and even a few tornadoes to the area.

Lincoln Electric System reported 127 customers still without power as of 9 a.m., down from several thousand during the peak of Wednesday's storm.

An outage map on the utility's website showed they were in small clusters all over the city, with nearly half in an area around 40th Street from Van Dorn to Calvert streets.

Plenty of people remained without power Thursday morning in the region as well.

Norris Public Power District reported 196 outages as of 9 a.m. Nearly half of those were in Gage County, with 76 customers in Lancaster County still in the dark.

Nebraska Public Power District said in a tweet that it still had 325 customers without power. The biggest single outage was in the Richardson County town of Verdon, where 145 people were still without power Thursday morning.

Omaha Public Power District still had 8,500 customers without power Thursday morning, including more than 3,000 in Cass County, more than 1,300 in Richardson County and about 700 in Saunders County.