Some still without power in Lincoln, other areas

There were still some scattered power outages Thursday morning after unusual weather a day earlier brought high winds and even a few tornadoes to the area.
Lincoln Electric System reported 127 customers still without power as of 9 a.m., down from several thousand during the peak of Wednesday's storm.
An outage map on the utility's website showed they were in small clusters all over the city, with nearly half in an area around 40th Street from Van Dorn to Calvert streets.
Plenty of people remained without power Thursday morning in the region as well.
Norris Public Power District reported 196 outages as of 9 a.m. Nearly half of those were in Gage County, with 76 customers in Lancaster County still in the dark.
Nebraska Public Power District said in a tweet that it still had 325 customers without power. The biggest single outage was in the Richardson County town of Verdon, where 145 people were still without power Thursday morning.
Omaha Public Power District still had 8,500 customers without power Thursday morning, including more than 3,000 in Cass County, more than 1,300 in Richardson County and about 700 in Saunders County.
Most of the power outages were caused by high winds that either brought down power poles or caused trees and other debris to damage power lines.
The Lincoln Airport recorded a gust of 93 miles per hour Wednesday, which was the highest recorded in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Other top wind speeds recorded were 86 mph in Beatrice and 78 mph in Firth.
"We have assessed multiple broken pole structures and damage to substation facilities due to yesterday's strong winds," NPPD said in its tweet.
