Snow totals bumped up in Southeast Nebraska as winter storm approaches

Lincoln is likely to see a significant amount of snow, and possibly some ice, from a winter storm Tuesday.
How much snow, and the degree to which ice becomes a threat to travel and power outages, will depend on the storm's track and the temperature.
By Monday afternoon, snow was falling across areas of southwestern Nebraska. It's expected to spread across the state Tuesday.
Lincoln, along with counties from border to border in Nebraska, is included in a winter weather advisory, but counties just to the east were upgraded to a winter storm warning.
Forecasters posted the winter storm warning for Cass and Otoe counties, where a swath of the heaviest snow could develop. The National Weather Service said those areas along the Missouri River could see 4-7 inches of snow, up to 0.1 inches of ice and winds of up to 35 mph.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Parts of northern Nebraska could see up to 6 inches, according to the weather service.
The weather service is predicting that most of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, could see up to 0.05 inches of ice, but areas of Southeast Nebraska — where temperatures could be slightly warmer — could see a lot more.
Ice accumulations up to 0.15 inches are possible for Beatrice, while Falls City could see up to a quarter-inch of ice. Ice accumulation is likely to come after most of the snow has fallen as temperatures rise throughout the day Tuesday.
Whatever form of precipitation falls, it is likely to make for hazardous travel conditions Tuesday morning to the west of Lincoln and Tuesday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska.
In Lincoln, forecasters are calling for only light snow by Tuesday morning, with the heavy snow — possibly 1 inch per hour — falling between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The snow could mix with freezing rain after 5 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to climb near 30 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
According to the weather service, roads will be slick and winds up to 25 mph in some locations could lead to reduced visibility. Heavy snow and/or significant icing also could lead to downed trees and power lines.
Sunny skies will return Wednesday.
