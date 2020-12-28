Snow totals bumped up in Southeast Nebraska as winter storm approaches

Lincoln is likely to see a significant amount of snow, and possibly some ice, from a winter storm Tuesday.

How much snow, and the degree to which ice becomes a threat to travel and power outages, will depend on the storm's track and the temperature.

By Monday afternoon, snow was falling across areas of southwestern Nebraska. It's expected to spread across the state Tuesday.

Lincoln, along with counties from border to border in Nebraska, is included in a winter weather advisory, but counties just to the east were upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Forecasters posted the winter storm warning for Cass and Otoe counties, where a swath of the heaviest snow could develop. The National Weather Service said those areas along the Missouri River could see 4-7 inches of snow, up to 0.1 inches of ice and winds of up to 35 mph.

The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.

Parts of northern Nebraska could see up to 6 inches, according to the weather service.

