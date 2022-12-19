Snow snarls Monday morning commute in Lincoln; worse conditions likely later this week

Monday morning's ill-timed snow could be just the warmup for a bigger winter event later this week.

Light snow combined with some freezing drizzle began falling Monday morning in Lincoln after 6 a.m., just in time to make the morning commute difficult.

As of 9 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had officially reported only one accident, but there were reports of accidents on police scanner traffic. The snow caused slow going for many drivers on slick city streets. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported crashes near Lincoln on Interstate 80 and U.S. 77.

Because of the conditions, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, until noon.

The weather service said in a bulletin that "icing has led to very slick roads and sidewalks."

In Lincoln, the city's Transportation and Utilities Department said in a news release that crews were out treating arterial routes and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine.

Conditions were worse the farther south you get. The state Department of Transportation reported on its website that several highways south of Lincoln, including U.S. 77, were completely covered with snow and/or ice.

Monday's weather will likely be a cakewalk, however, compared with what's in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state is in a winter storm watch starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday.

The weather service is forecasting a chance of snow and blowing snow, with temperatures that may not even make it to zero on Thursday in many areas.

The forecast for Lincoln on Thursday is a low of minus-10 and a high of minus-2. Friday's forecast is for a low of minus-14 and a high of zero. Wind chills are forecast to be as low as minus-35 Thursday morning and minus-40 Friday morning.

