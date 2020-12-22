Snow, high winds possible for Wednesday in Lincoln

Those hoping for a white Christmas are seeing the chances increase a bit.
While it's not going to snow on Christmas Day, there is a chance for some accumulating snow across parts of Nebraska on Wednesday.
After Lincoln reached 63 degrees Tuesday, a cold front was set to bring stiff northwest winds to the area and usher in more winter-like weather.
Temperatures in Lincoln were expected to tumble from 34 degrees at midnight to 23 by Wednesday afternoon.
There's a slight chance of snow throughout the day Wednesday, and though accumulation is forecast to be light — with the Lincoln area likely to see only a trace — high winds could lead to hazardous conditions. Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, is in a wind advisory from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Areas just to the north of Lincoln, including the Omaha metro, are in a winter weather advisory for the combination of snow and wind Wednesday.
The weather service said wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible across much of eastern Nebraska. Where it snows, reduced visibility and slick roads are possible.
The forecast for Christmas Eve is for sunny, cold conditions, with a high only reaching the upper 20s in Lincoln. That means any snow that falls Wednesday should stick around until Christmas Day.
However, it won't stay for long. The forecast high for Friday is 45, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday.
