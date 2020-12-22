 Skip to main content
Snow, high winds on tap for Wednesday in Lincoln
2009 blizzard

Lincoln had a white Christmas in a big way in 2009 when a blizzard hit town on Christmas Eve. 

 Journal Star file photo

Those hoping for a white Christmas are seeing the chances increase a bit.

While it's not going to snow on Christmas Day, there is a chance for some accumulating snow on Wednesday that could stick around.

After a forecast high of 60 degrees Tuesday in Lincoln, a cold front will move into the area Tuesday night, bringing stiff northwest winds that will usher in more winter-like weather.

Wednesday's high is only supposed to reach 34 degrees, and that will likely be early in the morning. The National Weather Service says the temperature should fall into the 20s by afternoon.

There's a 20% chance of snow throughout the day Wednesday, and though accumulation is forecast to be light -- with the Lincoln area likely to see less than an inch -- high winds could lead to hazardous conditions. The weather service says reduced visibility and slick roads are possible.

The forecast for Christmas Eve is for sunny, cold conditions, with a high only reaching the upper 20s. That means any snow that falls Wednesday should stick around until Christmas Day.

However, it won't stay for long. The forecast high for Friday is 46, followed by 48 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA SNOWSTORMS THROUGH THE YEARS

