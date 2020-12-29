Snow drops up to 7 inches in Lincoln area

Dry air took the punch out of Tuesday's winter storm by mid-afternoon, but not before it dropped 6 inches of snow across a wide swath of Nebraska.

Accumulating snow had largely ended by 2:30 p.m., with precipitation concerns shifting to light freezing drizzle that could put more slide into already slippery streets.

In Lincoln, road crews were working to keep arterial streets clear and moved quickly into residential areas.

Parking is banned on emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets.

The Lincoln Airport reported 6.5 inches of snow as of noon. North of the city, Raymond reported 7 inches.

Across the state, 7.5 inches of snow was reported near Leigh and Nebraska City, 7 inches in Wayne and Weeping Water and 6.5 inches in Loup City.

Highways are completely covered across eastern Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The snow, which started Monday afternoon over southwest Nebraska, spread east overnight, with residents in Lincoln leaving their beds to find several inches of snow by the morning commute.