Snow causes problems for Lincoln drivers

The first snowfall of the season in Lincoln made for some difficult driving conditions Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reported that 0.4 inches of snow fell in Lincoln on Sunday, which it said was a record for the date. The weather service did not have updated totals for Monday, but estimates around the city were about 2-3 inches.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release that 49 city crews were out plowing and applying materials to arterial streets, bus and school routes.

Slick streets were an issue for some drivers, as Lincoln Police recorded 15 crashes since midnight and 29 since sleet and snow started Sunday afternoon. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office also reported 10 accidents and 12 motorist assists for people sliding off the road since yesterday afternoon.

Outside the city, many roads are partially to totally covered by snow, although the Nebraska 511 website showed traffic speeds as normal in many areas.

Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha appeared mostly clear of snow, although crews were responding to a semi that rolled east of the Waverly exit at 8:45 a.m.