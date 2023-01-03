Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?

With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
5 cozy recipes to try this week
Don't feel like cooking? This week's recipe roundup features meals that are easy, fast and perfect for the cold, winter weather.
Inspired by salt and vinegar potato chips, this hearty potato soup is both vegan and budget-friendly.
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.
After a long day of work sometimes you just need a comforting recipe that can feed the whole family in less than an hour. This meatloaf sheet pan dinner does just that.
This soup is so cozy, warming you through in the way that only nostalgia and a bowl of good soup can.
Adding pumpkin purée is one of the easiest ways to take classic pancakes up a notch.