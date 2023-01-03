 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?

With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.

5 cozy recipes to try this week

Don't feel like cooking? This week's recipe roundup features meals that are easy, fast and perfect for the cold, winter weather.

The Kitchn: Salt and vinegar potato soup is cozy, comforting and so much fun
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Salt and vinegar potato soup is cozy, comforting and so much fun

  Rebecca Firkser, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
Inspired by salt and vinegar potato chips, this hearty potato soup is both vegan and budget-friendly.

EatingWell: Enjoy a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: Enjoy a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup

  Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.

Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner
Food and Cooking
wire AP

Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

  Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
  • Updated
After a long day of work sometimes you just need a comforting recipe that can feed the whole family in less than an hour. This meatloaf sheet pan dinner does just that.

The Kitchn: Hamburger soup is nostalgic, cozy
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Hamburger soup is nostalgic, cozy

  Meleyna Nomura, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
This soup is so cozy, warming you through in the way that only nostalgia and a bowl of good soup can.

Pumpkin pancakes, the cozy weather breakfast of our dreams
Food and Cooking

Pumpkin pancakes, the cozy weather breakfast of our dreams

  Christine Gallary, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
Adding pumpkin purée is one of the easiest ways to take classic pancakes up a notch.

Husker News