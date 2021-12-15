SEVERE WEATHER: Tornado warning up for Lincoln area as storms move in

Those winds are likely to down trees and power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages, and may even cause structural damage.

That forecast hasn't changed from Tuesday. What has changed is the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Lincoln is now in an enhanced risk of severe storms, essentially level 3 on a 5-point scale. That's up from a moderate risk, or level 1.

The risk has increased because there is more moisture in the atmosphere than expected, the National Weather Service said. That, combined with temperatures normally associated with early spring, is providing the ingredients for severe storms.

As of 11 a.m., Lincoln had already set its record high for the date of 67 degrees, and temperatures were expected to reach 70 later in the day.

Winds were blowing at about 20 mph Wednesday morning in the city, with gusts approaching 40 mph. Peak gusts of between 55-65 mph are expected between 1 and 7 p.m.

The severe weather threat is at its highest from about 2-7 p.m. Storms are expected to start firing around Grand Island and Hastings and move rapidly to the east at 60-90 mph. If that occurs, Lincoln could see storms around 3 p.m.