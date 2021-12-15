SEVERE WEATHER: Tornadoes tracked south of Hastings, storms likely to reach Lincoln area by mid-afternoon

Extremely high winds, with gusts as high as 65-70 mph, are still likely across a wide area this afternoon. The entire state remains in a high wind warning, which caused dozens of school districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, to cancel classes.

Those winds are likely to down trees and power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages, and may even cause structural damage.

That forecast hasn't changed from Tuesday. What has changed is the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Lincoln is now in an enhanced risk of severe storms, essentially level 3 on a 5-point scale. That's up from a moderate risk, or level 1.

The risk has increased because there is more moisture in the atmosphere than expected, the National Weather Service said. That, combined with temperatures normally associated with early spring, is providing the ingredients for severe storms.

As of 11 a.m., Lincoln had already set its record high for the date of 67 degrees, and temperatures were expected to reach 70 later in the day.

Winds were blowing at about 20 mph Wednesday morning in the city, with gusts approaching 40 mph. Peak gusts of between 55-65 mph are expected between 1 and 7 p.m.