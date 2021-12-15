SEVERE WEATHER: Storms have moved through Lincoln; damage reports roll in

4:00 p.m.: More than 6,000 Lincoln Electric System customers are without power in the immediate aftermath of high winds, according to the power provider. Included in the outage is a pocket of more than 1,600 customers in south Lincoln, near South 27th Street and Nebraska 2.
3:50 p.m.: Storms have moved east of Lancaster County, leaving behind reports of downed trees, toppled power lines and damage to an apartment complex roof.
3:30 p.m.: Lincoln Airport reports 93 mph wind gust as thunderstorms reach the area.
3:25 p.m.: National Weather Service posted a tornado warning for areas of Seward and Lancaster County, including the northwest side of Lincoln. Spotters reported areas of rotation as the storms moved near Emerald west of Lincoln.
3:13 p.m.: Spotters reported a tornado on the ground near Humphrey in northeast Nebraska.
3:12 p.m.: Crews were dispatched to area along West Van Dorn Street near Pioneers Park in Lincoln on report of wires down.
2:57 p.m.: Circulation reported along the line of storms prompted tornado warnings for the Columbus area.
2:56 p.m.: Semi reported overturned on U.S. 136 west of Fairbury, where power lines are reported down.
2:55 p.m.: Cellphones sounded the alert across Lincoln as the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning with wind gusts of up to 80 mph possible across Lancaster County. The warning extended through 4:15 p.m.
2:45 p.m.: Weather service extends tornado warning to include York County, where circulation was reported within the line of storms rapidly moving east.
2:43 p.m.: Authorities report windows were blown out of vehicles parked in Hampton.
2:39 p.m.: Authorities reported rail cars had been blown over west of Grand Island when storms moved through this afternoon.
2:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western Lancaster County until 3:30 p.m. Seward and Crete are included in the warned area, which extends from Norfolk to the Kansas border. The National Weather Service said 70 mph winds and penny-sized hail are possible.
2:14 p.m.: Spotter reports possible tornado on south side of Aurora. Authorities later reported a pivot was blown over in the area and bleachers were overturned at the school.
2:10 p.m.: Wind gust of 85 mph reported at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.
2 p.m.: The temperature hit 73 degrees in Lincoln, according to the National Weather Service. That's the second-highest temperature recorded in the city in December, exceeded only by a 75-degree high on Dec. 6, 1939.
1:50 p.m.: Authorities said a semi overturned in strong winds along U.S. 6 near Adams Central High School southwest of Hastings.
1:48 p.m.: Authorities south of Hastings confirmed a tornado near Ayr and another west of Glenvil. Warnings extend from north of Kearney to Kansas border.
1:40 p.m.: West of the line of showers that developed, dust storm warnings were posted between Kearney and Gothenburg. Visibility in areas could be reduced to a half-mile.
1:30 p.m.: Circulation associated with the line of storms moving near the Campbell area prompted a tornado warning for parts of Franklin, Webster and Adams counties in south-central Nebraska.
1:21 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for dozens of counties in eastern and central Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. The National Weather Service said winds of up to 90 mph are possible as storms move through the watch area, along with isolated hail.
1:02 p.m.: Emergency management in Hamilton County reported that a fire on ag land north of Saronville was spreading as a line of storms packed with strong winds approached the area.
12:59 p.m.: Storms passing through the Alma area reportedly destroyed some outbuildings.
12:54 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas for a line of storms that developed shortly after noon. The line of storms is expected to move rapidly
11:50 a.m.: The high winds have led to flight delays and cancellations at the Lincoln Airport. A flight scheduled to arrive at 12:45 p.m. from Denver was canceled, and an afternoon flight from Chicago was delayed. Airport officials said they were expecting more flights to be delayed or canceled this afternoon.
11:30 a.m.: Dust storm warnings were posted over areas of southwestern Nebraska, where wind gusts contributed to visibility of less than 1 mile.
10:30 a.m. MT: Semi reported overturned by strong winds on Interstate 70 in western Kansas.
9:52 a.m. MT: Lamar, Colorado, recorded a wind gust of 107 mph as the front passed the area.
STORY POSTED WEDNESDAY MORNING:
You may have gotten up Wednesday morning, noticed the warmth and relatively mild winds, and wondered if weather experts have gotten today's forecast wrong.
They would tell you that not only is bad weather still coming, it's likely to be even worse than earlier forecasts.
Extremely high winds, with gusts as high as 65-70 mph, are still likely across a wide area this afternoon. The entire state remains in a high wind warning, which caused dozens of school districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, to cancel classes.
Those winds are likely to down trees and power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages, and may even cause structural damage.
That forecast hasn't changed from Tuesday. What has changed is the threat of severe thunderstorms.
Lincoln is now in an enhanced risk of severe storms, essentially level 3 on a 5-point scale. That's up from a moderate risk, or level 1.
The risk has increased because there is more moisture in the atmosphere than expected, the National Weather Service said. That, combined with temperatures normally associated with early spring, is providing the ingredients for severe storms.
As of 11 a.m., Lincoln had already set its record high for the date of 67 degrees, and temperatures were expected to reach 70 later in the day.
Winds were blowing at about 20 mph Wednesday morning in the city, with gusts approaching 40 mph. Peak gusts of between 55-65 mph are expected between 1 and 7 p.m.
The severe weather threat is at its highest from about 2-7 p.m. Storms are expected to start firing around Grand Island and Hastings and move rapidly to the east at 60-90 mph. If that occurs, Lincoln could see storms around 3 p.m.
The biggest threat is wind, as already high winds could easily gust to 75-80 mph when combined with thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Isolated tornadoes also are possible, with the highest risk in an area north and east of Lincoln.
If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued with the threat of winds of 80 mph or more, it will trigger the Emergency Alert System, meaning you will hear a shrieking tone on your cellphone.
Despite the increased humidity Wednesday, Lincoln and much of southeastern and south-central Nebraska continued to be under a red flag warning indicating high fire danger.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
