SEVERE WEATHER: Storms have moved through Lincoln; damage reports roll in

You may have gotten up Wednesday morning, noticed the warmth and relatively mild winds, and wondered if weather experts have gotten today's forecast wrong.

They would tell you that not only is bad weather still coming, it's likely to be even worse than earlier forecasts.

Extremely high winds, with gusts as high as 65-70 mph, are still likely across a wide area this afternoon. The entire state remains in a high wind warning, which caused dozens of school districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, to cancel classes.

Those winds are likely to down trees and power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages, and may even cause structural damage.

That forecast hasn't changed from Tuesday. What has changed is the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Lincoln is now in an enhanced risk of severe storms, essentially level 3 on a 5-point scale. That's up from a moderate risk, or level 1.