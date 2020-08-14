You are the owner of this article.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nebraska

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Nebraska until midnight. 

 National Weather Service - Omaha

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of south-central and southeast Nebraska until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Omaha.

Lincoln, Beatrice, York and Hastings are among the areas that may be impacted.

The thunderstorm threats include possible hail up to ping-pong-ball size, possible scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

The watch is effective until midnight.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

