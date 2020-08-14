Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of south-central and southeast Nebraska until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Omaha.

Lincoln, Beatrice, York and Hastings are among the areas that may be impacted.

The thunderstorm threats include possible hail up to ping-pong-ball size, possible scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

The watch is effective until midnight.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.