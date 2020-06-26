Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of southern Nebraska, stretching from Imperial to Falls City and including Lincoln.

The watch is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said storms are forecast to develop after midnight, mainly south of Interstate 80. The storms could produce heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

More storms are expected Saturday night into Sunday as a frontal boundary moves north through the area, according to the weather service.

