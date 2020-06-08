Severe storms possible for Lincoln Tuesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The early season heat wave will be ending, but extreme weather of another kind could be on tap for Lincoln.

After an eighth straight day of temperatures reaching the 90s on Monday, Tuesday is forecast to be a little cooler, with a high of 86 degrees.

Lincoln also is likely to see storms on Tuesday that could bring high winds and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has issued both a flash flood watch and a high wind watch for Lancaster County and several others in eastern Nebraska.

The weather service said 2-4 inches of rain are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as are winds of 50-60 mph.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible.

"The greatest severe potential will be focused south of a Crete to Lincoln to Omaha to Atlantic (Iowa) line...where large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes will be possible. A few storms north of that line could also become severe...with hail or damaging winds being the primary hazard," the weather service said in a bulletin.

The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday and the lower to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.