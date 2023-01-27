 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scattered snow showers Friday night, cold Saturday in southeast Nebraska

A few rain and snow showers still around early this morning, but the better chance for snow is tonight. Then falling temps with a cold front Saturday. The latest on snow amounts and temperatures in our weather update.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

