Saturday likely to be hottest day of the year; Lincoln now in heat advisory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you thought things were hot and sticky Friday, you might want to consider staying inside Saturday.

The heat index reached 105 Friday afternoon in Lincoln, even though the high temperature only reached into the low 90s. That was thanks to a dew point near 80.

On Saturday, however, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 98, with a heat index that could reach 110. Both of those would be the warmest temperatures of the year.

Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska was in a heat advisory Friday until 8 p.m., and a heat advisory also will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday. The weather service recommends people stay in an air-conditioned space as much as possible, avoid being in the direct sun and drink plenty of fluids.

The extreme heat is forecast to be short-lived, with the high dropping back down to 90 on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday night but are more likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with heavy rains and damaging winds possible, according to the weather service.

High temperatures Monday-Wednesday are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.