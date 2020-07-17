You are the owner of this article.
Saturday likely to be hottest day of the year; Lincoln now in heat advisory
Saturday likely to be hottest day of the year; Lincoln now in heat advisory

Warm weather

The lake may be a popular place on Saturday as high temperatures could hit triple digits in Lincoln.

 Journal Star file photo

If you thought things were hot and sticky Friday, you might want to consider staying inside Saturday.

The heat index reached 105 Friday afternoon in Lincoln, even though the high temperature only reached into the low 90s. That was thanks to a dew point near 80.

On Saturday, however, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 98, with a heat index that could reach 110. Both of those would be the warmest temperatures of the year.

Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska was in a heat advisory Friday until 8 p.m., and a heat advisory also will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday. The weather service recommends people stay in an air-conditioned space as much as possible, avoid being in the direct sun and drink plenty of fluids.

The extreme heat is forecast to be short-lived, with the high dropping back down to 90 on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday night but are more likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with heavy rains and damaging winds possible, according to the weather service.

High temperatures Monday-Wednesday are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News